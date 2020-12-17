Spread the love



















Now Bhagavad Gita classes for Lucknow Varsity teachers



Lucknow: Teachers of Lucknow University (LU) will now learn from the Bhagavad Gita and impart moral education and knowledge to the students during the classroom session.

The LU has decided to start an online Bhagavad Gita certificate course for the faculty members from Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai said: “The Lucknow University with ISKCON Youth Forum is starting an online Bhagavad Gita certificate course for teachers.”

The University had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISKCON, said Rai, who will also attend the session with many other teachers.

“Discover Yourself is the theme of this week-long certificate course which will be attended by 50 teachers physically. The rest will tune in to LU’s YouTube channel to attend the session,” he said.

Teachers would be taught lessons on subjects that include ‘Can a scientist believe in God’, ‘Getting Eyes to see God’, ‘Vedas- Privilege of Humanity’, ‘Science of Soul, ‘Material versus Spiritual World, ‘If God is One Why So Many Religions’ and Yoga for Modern Age.

Madhu Smita Das, from ISKCON, will conduct the session.

The Vice Chancellor said, “In this certificate course, teachers will undergo scientific orientation of spirituality and interpretation of Bhagavad Gita to develop a new perspective. It is not a religious book only and is deeply rooted into science.

Merely reading Bhagavad Gita will not yield the desired results unless teachers acquaint themselves with the scientific knowledge in it. The teachers will be encouraged to comprehend rather than simply read the book.”