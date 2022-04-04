Now demand for banning loudspeakers in mosques in K’taka



Bengaluru: After the demand of removing loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra, the Hindu organisations have started demanding the same in Karnataka.

Sri Rama Sene has urged the ruling BJP government in Karnataka to take action in this regard. The authorities are concerned about the development as ‘Ramzan’ season has begun and SSLC (Class 10) examinations are also going on.

The state President of Sri Rama Sene, Siddalinga Swamiji on Monday demanded that action be taken immediately against those who are carrying out ‘Azaan’ (namaz) through loudspeakers as they are troubling the common people and creating noise pollution.

“During the time of Ramzan, the use of sirens by mosques also annoys people. The state should step in and take action,” he demanded.

Raj Thackeray, the President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had demanded removing loud speakers from mosques and if not he had warned that ‘Hanuman chalisa’ would be played before loudspeakers.

Meanwhile, the state government has withheld the order issued in connection with making ‘stunning’ process compulsory in the slaughterhouses. ‘Stunning’ renders the animal unconscious before slaughter. The action has been taken after the oral instructions from the Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Singh Chauhan.

The circular in this regard had created controversy earlier amid ban calls on ‘halal’. The Congress has condemned the issue of circular and even gave a call to people that if they are troubled, the party workers would come to their rescue. The general Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2023.