Now Gate is Open! MLA Raghupathi Bhat Welcomes Classmate Pramod to BJP

Udupi: “If the former minister Pramod Madhwaraj is interested to join the Bharathiya Janatha party then he is most welcome, the gate is open for him”, said Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat on February 18.

Responding to media persons Bhat said, “If Pramod Madhwaraj is ready to join BJP then our party will be strengthened further in Udupi. I don’t have any official information about Pramod joining the BJP. I have many friends and Pramod is also my classmate, I have not met him for many days, whenever I will meet Pramod, I will ask him about joining our party”

Bhat further said, “I had objected taking Pramod into our party during the last elections since I too was an aspirant for the Udupi Constituency. Now, in the party and also in my constituency, my position is strong and I don’t have any problems if anyone joins the party. If Pramod wants to join our party, I will welcome him”.