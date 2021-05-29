Spread the love



















Now I Know I’m in Good Hands!’- Fr Stan Swamy to Sisters at Holy Family Hospital-Mumbai

Mumbai : There’s finally good news for Stan and us, in that the efforts of our legal team led by Senior Advocate Mihir Desai, led to the Bombay High Court ordering that Fr. Stan Swamy was moved to Holy Family Hospital for treatment, at his own cost. The hearing was at 11 am but the written order only came at 5.30 pm. In the meantime, Holy Family Hospital had kept an ambulance, with cardiac doctor and nurse ready to send to Taloja jail and Fr. Joe Xavier of ISI Bangalore, the coordinator of all these Jesuit efforts on behalf of Stan, requested them to leave for the jail at around 5.00 pm. They started the return journey at 7.30 from Taloja and reached HFH in an hour’s time, at 8.30 pm, with a team of 4 policemen from Taloja sharing the ambulance.



Stan was met by a team of 4 doctors, including the Medical Director of the Hospital – Dr. Ian D’Souza and several Sisters led by Sr. Beena and the Director of the Hospital, Sr. Lucien. He looked good, calm, stable and quite at peace. Seeing the Sisters around him in the Emergency Ward, Stan said, “Now I know I’m in good hands!” I introduced myself and told him that I am a friend of Arun Ferreira. He nodded. However, his oxygen levels were fluctuating and hence he was put on oxygen in the Ambulance itself. A CT scan shows lesions in the lungs and a full report is awaited tomorrow. The RT-PCR test will be done tomorrow and that will confirm whether the suspicion that Fr. Stan has Covid, is it true or not. As a precaution, he could not be moved to the room reserved for him but to the Covid ICU.



Just as he was being moved to the ICU, I got a chance to talk to him again and told him that Jesuits from all over India are praying for him. I asked him if he knew that. His answer was, ” I not only know that, but that’s the reason I am carrying on – the solidarity from all over the world is the reason I am carrying on”.

Fr. Stan is obviously unwell but he is lucid in his conversation, though a bit hard of hearing. We pray for his full recovery. He is in safe hands at Holy Family Hospital.

Submitted by : Fr Frazer Mascarenhas S.J.

