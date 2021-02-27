Spread the love



















Now Karnataka to act against illegal abattoirs



Bengaluru: Karnataka is mulling tough action against illegal abattoirs across the state which are the primary reason for ‘illegal slaughtering’ of cattle especially cows, said state Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Saturday.

A statement released by the minister’s office said that Chauhan had gone to Arasikere taluk in Hassan district on an official engagement and there he received complaints from a tiny hamlet on outskirts of Arasikere, where around five slaughterhouses had come up recently in order to avoid people’s attention.

“After the stringent ban on cattle slaughter in the state, opening of such abattoirs had become a common scene. We need to stop this. Therefore, I am planning to issue directions to officials concerned to take action on such illegal slaughterhouses,” he said in the statement.

The minister said that it was observed that large animals were also being slaughtered in shops and even basic paperwork was absent. “If someone opens a meat shop, they are only supposed to sell meat, but of late they were found slaughtering animals. There were no proper facilities for hygienic disposal of waste or processing of meat. So we need to act before it goes out of hand,” he said.

Prior to framing one of the toughest Anti-Cow Slaughter Act in the state, Chauhan had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath two months ago. He had discussed with him various modalities to implement a ban on cow slaughter effectively in Karnataka.