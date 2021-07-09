Spread the love



















Now night curfew only in 8 Municipal Corporations in Gujarat



Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Thursday granted further relaxations in Covid curbs in 10 of 18 major cities, with night curfew now only in eight Municipal Corporations.

It has made it compulsory for the business fraternity to get their first dose of vaccine by July 31.

The government has decided to allow businesses in the remaining eight Municipal Corporations to function till 9 p.m. but all their staff will have to get vaccinated by the end of this month.

A meeting of the core committee on Covid, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, decided to exempt 10 more cities from night curfew and other restrictions, which will now only be imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cities like Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar, and Vapi have had the restrictions lifted.

In the eight cities where night curfew stays, businesses can operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and curbs on religious and social places have also been lifted.

Moreover, a maximum of 150 people have been allowed to participate in a marriage function, as against 100 earlier. A maximum of 40 people have been allowed to continue to participate in funerals and last rituals. Gardens and parks cam remain open till 9 p.m. and the state bus services have been allowed to continue functioning with 75 per cent capacity.

They have also been allowed to function during curfew hours, but the staff have to get their first dose of the vaccine by July 31.

Hotels and restaurants may function from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 60 per cent capacity. Eateries have also been allowed to continue function till 9 p.m. for takeaway food and for home delivery, the time has been extended to 12 midnight.

All the libraries and gardens have also been continued to remain open at 60 per cent capacity.

The government have continued allowing political or social gatherings with 50 per cent capacity of the venue, to a maximum of 200. Similarly, the places of religious worship have also been continued to allow to open up with 50 per cent capacity.

The latest decision will be effective from July 10 till July 20.

