Now slippers made of handmade Khadi paper in Varanasi



Varanasi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent 100 pairs of jute slippers for the staff and workers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, an outlet selling slippers made from handmade Khadi paper has come up in the holy city.

Devotees, as well as the temple workers, can use these slippers, which are nominally priced at Rs 50 per pair.

he main priest of Kashi Vishwanath temple Pandit Shrikant Mishra, who inaugurated the sales outlet, said that the ‘use and throw’ slippers made of handmade paper will maintain the sanctity of the temple and at the same time will also save devotees from heat and cold during harsh weather conditions.

These slippers are made of 100 per cent eco-friendly material.

It is noteworthy that devotees and workers at several temples, including Kashi Vishwanath Dham, are not allowed to wear footwear, made with leather or rubber, in the temple premises.

These include priests, people performing seva, security guards, sanitation workers and others.