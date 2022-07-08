NRI Denis Stanislaus Lobo (52) on Treatment due to Bike Accident Passes Away

NRI (Kuwait) Denis Stanislaus Lobo (52) hailing from Niddodi on Treatment due to Bike Accident Passes Away at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: It was 16 May 2022, while Denis Stanislaus Lobo was riding his two-wheeler to work from his house in Niddodi to Mangaluru was hit by a speeding truck, which resulted in hand and other external injuries, and also internal injuries for which he was treated by a Neurosurgeon Dr Muralidhar Pai at Kasturba Medical College, Jyoythi Circle, Mangaluru, since the day he was admitted after the accident. Many generous donors came forward to give blood, and even though the doctors tried their best for his recovery, unfortunately Denis Lobo breathed his last on Thursday 7 July 2022.

Denis S Lobo is the brother-in-law of Fr Melwyn Mendonca Sj, former Principal of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, and present Principal of St Joseph PU College in Hassan. Denis Lobo, Son of (Late) Paul Lobo, and is survived by his mother Ms Severine Lobo, wife Matilda Lobo, Edward, Paschal, Frederick, (Brothers) Florine, Mabel and Monica, (Sisters). For nearly 20 years Denis had owned an electrical shop in Kuwait, and recently had come down for good to his hometown, after which he started working in Mangaluru.

Mortal remains of Denis will be brought to the residence ‘Goodwill’ Eden Gardens, (Keri), on Friday, July 08 at 1:30 pm for public viewing and funeral cortege leaves residence for Little Flower Church, Niddodi, Mangaluru, at 3:30 pm, followed by Mass at 4:00 pm.

For Further Details Contact No: 9449450268