NRI Hotelier Anand Poojary Origin of Byndoor Prepared Veg Cuisine for PM Modi’s 3-Day US Visit

Mangaluru: This is not the First time that Byndoor/Kundapur origin Aloor Anand Poojary, an NRI based in Washington, DC for the last three decades, owning a vegetarian restaurant named ‘Woodlands Restaurant’ has catered once again, being the Fifth time that he meticulously prepared vegetarian cuisine for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day State Visit to Washington, United States of America.

Even though the Dishes included in the menu of the US State Dinner hosted for PM Modi at the White House consisted of the First course: Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad with a refreshing Compressed Watermelon and Tangy Avocado Sauce; and the Main course: Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms and Creamy Saffron-infused Risotto, complemented by Sumac-roasted Sea Bass with a delectable Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce, with Accompaniments: Crisped Millet Cakes and Summer Squashes, adding a delightful touch to the culinary experience, however, during PM’s three day stay in US, it was Poojary who prepared authentic vegetarian dishes for PM Modi. Anand’s hotel is located in Washington DC, and every time an important figure arrives from India to Washington, food catering for Indian VIPs is done by Poojary

Hotelier Aloor Anand Poojary in Washington, US, an origin from Byndoor/Kundapur

For the State Dinner at the White House, more than 400 guests had been invited to dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. California-based chef Curtis said, “It is truly a pleasure to be able to work with the First Lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life… we have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine and also then seasoned with Indian elements and flavours.”

Aloor Anand Poojary and his wife, Sumita, have been residing in Washington DC for nearly 35 years, and successfully running a renowned veg restaurant called Woodlands Restaurant for more than 25 years. Anand Poojary, son of Badiya Poojary and Girija from Kallangadi House in Aloor village of Byndoor taluk, has been a host to Indian VIPs visiting America, including Union Ministers. With 2023 being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, the first evening of Prime Minister Modi’s visit witnessed a delectable spread featuring a traditional ‘bisi-bele bath’ infused with a variety of millets.

It is learnt that Poojary ensured that the meal catered to Modi’s specific preferences, which included Gujarati Style khichdi, dhokla, raw and cooked fresh vegetables, fruits, and an array of Indian specialities such as idli-chutney and vada-sambar. Care was taken to avoid any repetition in the menu, presenting only pure vegetarian delicacies. Sources reveal that Prime Minister Modi graciously instructed the staff not to go through the trouble of sourcing vegetables from India, suggesting that locally grown and lesser-known varieties be used in the preparation of his meals.

