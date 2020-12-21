Spread the love



















NSA invoked against 11 adulterators in MP

Bhopal: Cracking the whip on the adulterators of consumable items, the Madhya Pradesh government has slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against 11 adulterators and registered FIRs against 60 others.

Under its anti-adulteration campaign, authorities in Madhya Pradesh have seized adulterated food items valued at Rs 4,62,48,000 in different cases.

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary told officials of the Food Safety Administration Department to ensure an ‘iron-fist approach’ while acting against adulterators.

Apart from this, notices for corrective information has been issued to 2,380 adulterators.

The state food laboratory has issues reports on 2,197 food samples, of which 240 were found to be sub-standard and 28 others unsafe.

The court of Additional District Magistrate has since imposed a penalty totalling Rs 2,22,35,500 on adulterators in 312 different cases.