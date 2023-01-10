NSG team sent to detect suspicious substance onboard Goa-bound flight

Jamnagar (Gujarat): A National Security Guard (NSG) team has been deployed for detection of any suspicious substance on the Azur Air flight ZF2401, which was forced to make an emergency landing at Gujarat’s Jamnagar airport on Monday evening, police said.

Jamnagar Superintendent of Police, Premsukh Delu told the media, “NSG team and local Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams are detecting the entire flight, only after the NSG gives clearance, the flight will be allowed to take off from Jamnagar and it is likely to take more time, as entire flight and passengers baggage is to be cleared by the teams.”

According to police sources, more BDDS teams, too, have joined the detection, teams from neighbouring districts like Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot are also roped in for the detection.

Sources said that Jamnagar BDDS team in primary inspection had found nothing on the flight, but the state government does not want to take any chance.

The flight that took off from Moscow after a letter was received informing about a bomb-like substance on board, because of which the Moscow-Goa flight was diverted to Jamnagar, which had made an emergency landing at 10.50 p.m. on Monday.