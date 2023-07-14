NSS Unit of Yenepoya Dental College Holds Special Camp ‘Healthy Smiles’

Mangaluru: The National Service Scheme Unit -1 of Yenepoya Dental College, organised the Annual Special Camp Program “Healthy Smiles”- An School Oral Health Program at the 100 year Old School DKZPS, Amblamogaru on July 13.

The Chief Guest Dr Ashwini Shetty, NSS Program Coordinator, Yenepoya Deemed to be University advised all the children to take care of their teeth. The Principal of the School Mr Jagadish Shetty as a guest of honour remembered the support provided by the Yenepoya Group of institutions and lauded the efforts of the Healthy Smiles program. The Presiding officer Dr Sham S Bhat, Dean of, the Faculty of Dentistry and Yenepoya Dental College stressed the importance of the teeth both from the aesthetics and also from the point of view of nutrition and advised the students to brush their teeth regularly. Dr Imran Pasha M, NSS Program Officer, briefed on the Healthy Smiles School Oral Health program which includes oral health awareness, a toothbrushing demonstration program with pit and fissure application, topical Fluoride application and restorative procedures. The students were given a blanket referral card for further treatment.

A total of 182 school children from the UKG to 8th Standard were given oral health treatment and will be on a regular follow-up by the NSS Team Volunteers of the Yenepoya Dental College.

A total of 27 students were given oral prophylaxis, 10 fluoride application, 18 sealant application and 19 glass ionomer restorations.

The Department of Public Health Dentistry, Pedodontics, Orthodontics and Prosthodontics has extended support for the program. Abusali School SDMC were also Present for the program.

Nazwana, NSS Volunteer and intern compered the programme.

