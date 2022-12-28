NSS Unit of YIASCM Holds Awareness Programme on Road Traffic Accidents

Mangaluru: The NSS unit of YIASCM organized a traffic awareness programme, ‘Road Traffic Accident’ near Mini Vidhan Soudha here, on December 27.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Chairperson – Principal Dr Arun Bhagwat and with the supervision of NSS coordinator Pavitra Shetty. The event included a skit, mime show, dance and awareness talks on the same topic.

The programme was a successful one where the people appreciated the efforts put forward by the volunteers and took the initiative to put in their work in the same.

Later the awareness programme was conducted at the BEM Educational Institute school, Car street Road, where the audience covered were the school students and teachers and non-teaching staff. There were 123 students and 18 teaching staff who witnessed the programme. The principal of the school appreciated the efforts put in by the volunteers on creating awareness of road & vehicle safety and precautions for the students. The teaching staff also said that they came to know a few more additional safety precautions while on the road.

The next location was the YIASCM Balmatta campus where the event was performed at the entrance of the college. The students and Staff of the college witnessed the awareness programme.