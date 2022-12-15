NSUI Calls For College Bandh on December 17

Udupi: “Karnataka’s National Students Union of India (NSUI), a student wing of the Congress, has called for College bundh across all universities and affiliated colleges on December 17, opposing the “apathy” of the State government towards problems faced by students”, said Saurabh Ballal Udupi district president of NSUI.

Speaking at a press meet at the Press Club on December 15, Saurabh Ballal said that the students’ protest would flag issues related to the delayed announcement of results by universities, delay in granting scholarships, and free bus pass, among other issues.

Under the pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarship for the year 2022-23, not a single rupee has been deposited in the beneficiaries’ accounts. Another concern was the delay in results that has left students ineligible for scholarships for no fault of theirs.

The students from PUC, Degree and Higher education were facing several problems because of the delay in the announcement of exam results, student scholarship issues, transport issues and fee hikes in the Government Colleges.

Saurabh Ballal accused the BJP Government of failing to address the student issues and said, “The NSUI has called for College Bandh on December 17. Students seek infrastructure improvement in Government Colleges, the timely announcement of exam results, and immediate release of student scholarships which has been stalled for some time, distribution of free bus passes for all the needy students and rollback of hiked college fees”.

NSUI office-bearers Anish Poojary, Sharath Kundar, Sayyed Furqan, Rakshith Raj and Shreyas were present at the press meet.