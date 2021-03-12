Spread the love



















NSUI protests against govt, demands jobs

New Delhi: Upping the ante against the government over the issue of unemployment and failed governance, hundreds of National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists on Friday staged a protest demanding jobs.

Hundreds of NSUI activists led by national chief Neeraj Kunda had organised ‘Chhatra Adhikar March’. They were stopped by the Delhi Police soon after they started the march towards the Parliament. The police also detained 150-200 NSUI activists.

Some people started pelting stone on the activists and the Delhi Police following which the police had to resort to mild lathi charge.

NSUI had earlier started a campaign called as “Naukri Do Ya Degree Vapis Lo” (give jobs or take back degrees).

Speaking to media during the protest, AICC general secretary and Delhi Congress in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil said, “We have to wake up this sleeping BJP government and make them realise their faults.”

AICC secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Devendra Yadav said, “Student community is very powerful and playing with their future will never benefit the government.”

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said that it requires a lot of courage and dedication to organise a campaign like ‘Naukri Do, ya Degree Vapis Lo’ and only a students’ union like NSUI can do so.

“The BJP government has lost the ability to understand the sufferings of the people. Unemployment is at an all time high, there are a lot of irregularities in various exams, the placement cells are inactive, there is an issue in Bihar teachers recruitment and various results are pending. A lot of people are not able to realise how dangerous the situation can be,” he added.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said that unemployment is a major problem and the current government is not at all seeing the dangers caused by this.