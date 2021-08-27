Spread the love



















NSUI Stages protest Against Gang Rape of Student in Mysuru near Clock Tower

Mangaluru: Members of NSUI protested condemning the gang rape of student in Mysuru, held in front of Clock Tower, in the City on Thursday August 26. Protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded capital punishment for the culprits. The protesters also said that they will hold a state level protest in the coming days.

Suhan Alva, the State General Secretary of NSUI at the protest said “This is a heinous crime, and it looks like there is no protection for students in the country. Such an incident is really a shame for the country. The slogan by the Union government ‘Beti Bachao’ is only a publicity stunt and to appease people. Daughters should be saved from BJPs’ MLAs and MPs. It’s a shame that our state minister has made a insulting comment on this incident, and we condemn his remarks”

NSUI district president Sawad Sullia said, “The state government and home ministry has completely failed in maintaining law and order and the gang rape is a black mark to the state.” He also demanded the arrest of the culprits and justice to the victim.

While the protestors tried to block the road, the police intervened and stopped such acts and brought the situation under control. State convenor Zain Aatoor, NSUI district working president Pavan Salian, vice president Nikhil Poojary and others were present.

