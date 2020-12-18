Spread the love



















NSUI supports students demanding postponement of CS examinations



New Delhi: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday tendered full-fledged support to students demanding for postponement of the second cycle of Company Secretary (CS) examinations, which are scheduled to begin from December 21.

The NSUI in a statement said that students all across the country are demanding that the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) reconsider its decision or students will have to wait for another six months to appear for exams.

NSUI General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa said that the way ICSI is handling the exam management, the safety of students has become an even bigger question.

“It will be a 10 days long exam from December 21 to Dec 30 and around 74,000 students will appear in the ICSI exams,” Kariyappa said.

Giving the example of Jodhpur where all CA students at one examination centre tested positive after conducting exams by ICAI, he warned the ICSI about taking necessary action about assuring students about their safety.

“Already they lost six months as exams which were supposed to be held in June 2020 are being held now in December. If a candidate is Covid-19 positive or they have any symptoms, will they not be allowed to appear for the exam?” asked Kariyappa.

He said why not give students another chance in February? And what if students get infected during the examinations.

Kariyyapa has also written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the issues of CS students on priority basis. A delegation of NSUI also submitted a memorandum to Secretary of ICSI asking him to consider the demands of candidates and providing them option to voluntarily opt-out of the exam even without submitting a Covid-19 positive certificate.