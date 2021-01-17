Spread the love



















NSUI Urges Police for Action on Sexual Harassment on Bus- Cops form Teams to Nab Accused

Mangaluru: Following the briefing done during a press meet by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on the sexual harassment case on a private city bus couple of days ago, he said, “We have formed special teams to nab the accused regarding the sexual harassment incident which took place in a bus on 14 January. On the basis of sexual harassment allegation of a young woman on the bus, and as per her post on social media about her terrifying experience of the incident, we wanted to file a suo moto case, but when we contacted the young woman, she was ready to file a complaint/case. With the Special teams formed we are confident that we will apprehend the accused soon”. (Ref: This Pervert Travelling in the Bus Thinks ‘Its Cool’ to Touch a Woman Sitting Next to Him?)

“We will also inquire about the incident with the private bus driver and conductor. We will be also having a meeting with the bus owner’s association in order to ensure the safety of women and students, while they commute for work or school/college in buses. It should be noted that the government had issued guidelines that buses should install CCTV’s in the bus, and we will look into it. We will also be looking into having cops in plain clothes to check into such incidents for the safety of women. The public is also requested to look for the accused in this sexual harassment case and call the police immediately if this person is found”. added Police Commissioner.

Photo of the Culprit involved in the sexual harassment incident on the bus

In the meantime, members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) under the leadership of Suhan Alva met Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar IPS and urged him to take extreme action and punish the culprit so that such kind of sexual harassment won’t take place in the future.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Suhan Alva said, “We are extremely happy with the positive response received from our Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar, IPS. There are an umpteen number of heinous incidents where a lot of female travellers in public transport go through every single day, and such incidents are kept quiet by the victims. Sexual harassment is nothing but a crime, and the recent incident should be dealt with seriously by the police so that it sends a clear message to all the other perverts who indulge in such activities. We have raised our voices against the recent issue of crime against women in our city and DCP has promised to form a Special Team to arrest the culprit and also take stringent action against the accused.