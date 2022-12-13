‘Nurses’ Gone ‘Revelers’ at 25th Anniversary Celebration of Alumni Assn of FMCoN

‘Nurses’ – the ‘Angels of Mercy’ Gone ‘ Revelers’ at 25th Anniversary Celebration of Alumni Assn of Father Muller College of Nursing, Mangaluru held on Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Mangaluru: Let’s all salute the “Angels of Mercy” aka NURSES since they are the unsung heroes, who risk their lives to save others, especially during the pandemic. It’s the Nurses in white who care and instil hope in the minds of patients. They dispense compassion, displaying unparalleled dedication and resilience. They heal the vulnerable with their touch of compassion, soothing smiles and words of care. We should remember that the Nurses are the hospitality of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform daily. You could say that nurses are the backbone of our healthcare care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live healthy long-lasting lives.

Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting at times, but the knowledge and power to help heal others are what keep them going in challenging times. And while nurses are strong, spirited, positive and focused even they need a little pick me up every once in a while – like complimenting them for their well-done job or appreciating their dedication and commitment to patients and health-care This Charitable Catholic Institution in the “Rome of the East” Mangaluru which has and is producing the best and the professionals in the field of Nursing to serve locally, Nationally and Internationally, is none other than Fr Muller Nursing Institution- and there is no doubt about it. Quoting the beginning lyrics from the Fr Muller Institution Anthem: “We Come to Comfort and to Heal, to Love and Serve in Woe and Weal “- these words truly fit and describe the prospective nurses and staff/registered nurses of this great Institution.

Nursing is not a profession, it is a vocation because it’s God’s choice that they are all selected for this job. For all the sleepless nights, hard work and overtime that nurses sacrifice for their patients, do you think their salary matches their service? Their nursing service is much more than what they earn. More than a profession, their nursing career is a Mission. Among doctors and other healthcare fraternities, Nurses play a very important role both locally and globally. They are on the front lines caring for these patients day in and day out. They risk their lives to save others’ lives, and they can see what is working, as well as things that can be done differently to provide more effective and efficient care and offer suggestions for improvement.

For the Nurses, just a message from Team Mangalorean- “You are doing everything you can in a situation you probably never imagined yourself being in. Take a deep breath, lean on each other for support, reach out if you need someone to talk to, and find healthy ways to decompress. You are important, brave and very much appreciated for all of the hard work you are doing! Kudos and bravo, all you Angels of Mercy”!

That was a little bit of tribute and appreciation to the Nurses who are Committed, Dedicated and Caring towards the suffering humanity- and for that matter, the NURSES who graduated out of Father Muller College of Nursing are doing a yeoman’s service locally, Nationally and Abroad, and are recognized as one of the “BEST NURSES” in the Universe, and it is 100% TRUE! And a bunch of Nurses of FMCoN as Alumni joined together for a glorious 25th Anniversary celebration of the Alumni Association of Father Muller College of Nursing on 13 December 2022 at the Father Muller Convention Centre Mini Hall. The members gratefully looked into the past, celebrated its present and enthusiastically looked to the future with hope.

At an Alumni get-together/Celebration, it’s always a history, where memories are shared and cherished. Yes, at such celebrations-it is time for catching up and renewing old relationships. Getting past that awkward hour will get a little easier if there are lots of fun and easy reunion icebreaker games. And for that matter, a bunch of classmates who shared the same classroom or maybe shared the same benches or friends in college came together to have a great celebration of the silver jubilee of their Alumni Association. It was a chance to brag about what they may or may not have accomplished. It is also a chance to look at the humorous side of things. Spending time looking at the fashion and the hair in old photos, and is also a chance to look back at some of the stupid things that were done while being classmates. These alumni of FMCoN who had studied at their Alma mater got together after 25 years to cherish the moments and fun that they had when they were students of this prestigious institution. They came from all over, just to share the reminiscences of their college fun days.

It was a nostalgic journey down memory lane for these classmates who came together for the 25th Alumni Association celebration. The memoirs of yesteryears were once again rejuvenated as they all shared their memories of those olden, youthful, cheerful days full of happiness and joy. Yes, Life gives us brief moments, but sometimes in those brief moments, we get memories that last a lifetime. Back on its golden hinge, the gate of memory swings. Memories are the threads that hold together the patchwork of friendship

To recognize the graces received from the Almighty, a Eucharistic celebration was held in the morning at the Hospital chapel. The climax of the celebration started with the arrival of the guests, dignitaries and eminent alumni accompanied by the college band to the convention centre Mini hall, with Miss Laya Raju as Group leader and Vijay Olivera as Band Master.

The formal programme was inaugurated by invoking the blessings of God through a reading from the Bible by sr Anjana Rose, followed by a prayer dance by CoN Alumni and lighting of the lamp and Floral tribute to the Alma Mater by the dignitaries and Alumni Executives. Dr Devina E Rodrigues, the President of the FMCoN Alumni Association extended a cordial welcome to the gathering. After a meaningful message by Sr. Jacintha D’Souza, the Principal of FMCON, Felicitation of the founder of the Alumni association Sr. Loredhana Korah and Sr Jacintha D’souza the Principal during the time of Alumni Inception & charter President were done.

The chief guest Rev. Sr. Loredhana Korah was all praise for the programme. She congratulated the association for bringing this event to fruition and keeping the love and strength among the past students. She felt proudest with the spread of the Alumni all around the globe, with some heading nursing colleges, Institutes, being part of the subject council, in boards of studies, showing the strength of wisdom and character. (FOR MORE ON HER SPEECH CLICK ON THE VIDEO LINK BELOW)

The release of Silver Jubilee Nightingale Bulletin and the Release of Seed grants were other significant events which added colour to the celebration. Two recipients, Santhosh M, presently pursuing his Masters in Medical-Surgical Nursing Speciality at FMCoN, and Ms Seema S Chavan, presently working as an Associate Professor at AIIMS, Ghorakpur were memento and Rs 20,000 each. The editor of the bulletin is Ms Sharlet D’souza, of batch 1998-2001, now a professor at Nitte Institute of Nursing sciences. Former presidents Dr Jacintha Veigas (2002-2007), Prof Victoria Dalmeida(2007-2012) and Ms Darryl Aranha (2013-2017) were also felicitated by Alumni Executives and honoured the Eminent alumni the dignitaries.

Fr. Richard A. Coelho in his presidential address congratulated each of the nurses for being a together bunch having great regard for their Alma Mater. He expressed his views through two stories which made us understand that wisdom and steadfastness bring people together and make a journey more meaningful.” Nurses are connected to reality for a patient, they rely on your senses. Make a smile, make healing, be like the salt of curing and taste and the light of compassion and sight. 25 years and strong, a message to the world that you are a force; a force of FMCI, and a force of care. You are the ambassadors who carry the legacy of Fr Muller to the world to enkindle hope in the hopeless, heal and comfort the sick and the suffering. You are the torchbearers of love and acre. We are proud of our Nightingales. Long live Father Muller College of Nursing Alumni association” added Fr Coelho.

The entire programme was graced by the presence of MC members Fathers of the management and many dignitaries. Soon after the formal function, the celebration was continued with the cake cutting and a magic show by Fr Paul D’souza- a resident priest at Valencia Church, games and music. Raising the toast was done by Fr. Joseph Martis, the Parish Priest of Derebail Church, Mangaluru. (LISTEN TO HIS SPEECH IN THE VIDEO BELOW)

The celebration ended with a Fellowship meal. The programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Laveeta Menezes, an alumnus of batch of 2011 FMCoN. Dr (Prof) Devina Rodrigues (President, Alumni Association); Sr (Prof) Deepa Peter (General secretary) among others were seated on the dais. The celebration was full of fun and frolic and one of the Biggest, Craziest, and Merriest parties of all time that FMCoN Mullerians have ever witnessed. Bravo and job well done, the FMCON alumni team did ROCK!