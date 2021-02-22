Spread the love



















Nurses-the Angels of Mercy! 132 Nursing Students Graduate from LMCN

Nurses-the “Angels of Mercy” to the Patients! 132 Nursing Students Graduate from Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing (LMCN), Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Quoting Florence Nightingale, “No man, not even a doctor, ever gives any other definition of what a nurse should be than this – ‘devoted and obedient’. I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse. I think one’s feelings waste themselves in words; they ought all to be distilled into actions which bring results. The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do the sick no harm. To understand God’s thoughts one must study statistics… the measure of his purpose. There is no part of my life, upon which I can look back without pain.“, 132 “Angels of Mercy” ( B Sc Nursing-86; General Nursing Midwifery-19; PB B Sc Nursing-24;and M Sc Nursing-3) of Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing (LMCN) – Mangaluru (a unit of Laxmi Memorial Education Trust) joined in the Graduation Ceremony 2021 held on 21 February 2021 at 6 pm in AJ Institute of Medical Sciences Auditorium-Mangalore.

For college students, graduation is the beginning of their ‘Real’ lives as they fly out from the warmth and comfort of the college and university. These 132 graduates joined by guests and invitees brought a grandiose atmosphere to the programme. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 132 graduates all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificate and medal were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates. The function commenced with the entry of graduates in a beautiful “Graduation March” by the way of traditional pattern with flowers and balloons all around followed by the dignitaries of the occasion. And now as these Nursing graduates of LMCN emerge from the campus and look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the needy patients who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services.



The programme commenced with an invocation dance by the 3rd year Bsc Nursing students, followed by a heart welcoming speech delivered by Dr Diana Lobo- professor and HoD of Fundamental of Nursing department. The chief guest for the day was Somashekarayya Kalmath, senate member of RGUHS, Bengaluru and associate professor of KLE Institute of Nursing Science, Hubballi. He was joined in inaugurating the programme by lighting of the lamp by Dr Larissa Martha Sams-Principal-LMCN; Dr Theresa L Mendonca- Vice Principal, LMCN; Dr Diana Lobo- Prof. and HOD, Nursing Fundamental Dept; Dr Theresa Mathias- Prof. and HOD , Mental Health; Dr Jennifer D’Souza- Prof. and HOD, Community Health Nursing (all of LMCN); and Mrs Sandhya DÁlmeida- HoD Dept of OBG and Gynaecology.

Dr Thereza Mendonca outlined the annual college report, followed by the much awaited distribution of Certificates to the 132 graduates. Dr Jennifer D’souza recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge and the students recapitulated it, committing themselves to the noble profession. Chief Guest of the day Somashekarayya Kalmath conferred the candidates with medals and certificates and enlightened the graduates that they are the true ambassadors of this institution to alleviate suffering, inspire and innovate their service through integrity, compassion and loyalty. The chief guest congratulated the graduates and enlightened the gathering that nurses are the true ambassadors of the institution to alleviate suffering, inspire and innovate their service through integrity, compassion and loyalty”.

He further said, ” All of you full-fledged nurses who have now stepped into this fertile and promising field of nursing, as full-fledged professionals would be competent to provide professional care to the sick and needy. You are willingly embracing this dedicated profession which has its branches rooted in service to humanity from time immemorial. you need to Elevate, Inspire, Innovate and Energize. There may be many hurdles on your way, but you can overcome them. If you’re not making mistakes, you’re not experimenting. You’re not trying new approaches. Therefore never give up-try, try and try. So dream to be better ME. Celebrate the beginning, the being and becoming, Best of luck in your noble profession” added Somashekarayya Kalmath ( For Full Speech Click on the video below)

On behalf of the graduating nursing students, Ms Keerthi Anil and Ms Ruveena Menezes, both nursing graduates spoke a few words of wisdom. Proficiency prizes were presented to the rank holders and the college toppers were honoured by Somashekarayya. Dr Larissa Martha Sams awarded the Best Outgoing students graduates- Ms Susan Thomas in B Sc Nursing; Ms Ruveena Menezes- P B B Sc Nursing;and Ms Meghashree- GNM. Dr Larissa Martha Sams delivered the presidential address highlighting that the management is keen on improving the quality of patient care and wished all graduates, toppers and rank holders. Patsy Castelino, the assistant professor, proposed the vote of thanks.The formal programme came to an end with the National Anthem and recession of the graduates. Ms Aileen Pereira and Ms Veena Kulal, both faculty at LMCN compered the programme.

In conclusion, Nursing, as Florence Nightingale would tell you, is a noble profession. It’s all about caring, self-sacrifice, and a whole lot of patience. Yes. Nursing is a freaking hard job. But if you forget about how big (or small) your salary is and focus more on what you can offer to suffering patients, you will always enjoy coming to work everyday. You are the hospitality of the hospital. You are the heart of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform on a daily basis.

In fact you could say that nurses are the backbone of our healthcare care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live health long-lasting lives. Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting at times, but the knowledge and power to help heal others is what keeps them going in challenging times. They come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal. You have all taken up a very professional career to love and serve the sick. Keep up the good work that you all entrusted with, and God will surely bless you. Have a successful nursing profession. To all the nurses a big thank you for caring and healing those in the hour of medical attention.

I end this report with thought provoking words by Jonathan Lockwood Huie- “Grant that I may radiate Thy Light, Thy Love, Thy Healing, Thy Joy, and Thy Peace to all those around me and all those in my thoughts this day and ever more.” Long live the Nurses- the Angels of Mercy to the patients!