Nurses Who’re Supposed to be Role Model to Others, Seen Flouting Covid-19 Guidelines

Mangaluru: While District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bairy has been playing a vital role in bringing awareness about Covid-19 among the public and has been making rounds in the City urging people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, and punishing those who are violating the Covid norms, has turned a blind eye towards what’s happening among the nurses/student nurses at District Wenlock Hospital and Lady Goshen Hospital.

Yes, we all know Nurses and would-be nurses have critical roles and responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will continue to be at the front line of patient care in hospitals and actively involved with evaluation and monitoring in the community. Nurses have to ensure that all patients acquire personalized, high-quality services irrespective of their infectious condition. They will also engage in planning for anticipated COVID-19–related outbreaks, which increase the demand for nursing and healthcare services that might overload systems. Moreover, nurses must maintain effective supply and usage of sanitation materials and personal protective equipment and offer screening information, confinement guidelines, and triage protocols based on the latest guidance. A global pandemic needs strong nursing staff engagement in clinical management, awareness and knowledge exchange, and public safety.

Nurses and their coworkers will have to determine how much care they could give to others in times of pandemics, while still taking care of themselves. As nurses are at the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak response and are exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection, it is vital that they are supported to protect themselves with specific infection prevention procedures and sufficient provision of protective gear at their practice settings, including ventilators, masks, robes, eye cover, face shields, and gloves, and above all, follow social distancing. Nursing managers and instructors must include guidance to nurses and support personnel on emerging COVID-19 problems and hazards that are unique to their field of work.

Would-be Nurses walking in a Group towards Lady Goshen Hospital, some even holding hands, thereby violating Covid-19 guidelines?

Nurses hold a vital function, as one of the most distinguished health service teams, in delivering public awareness regarding disease prevention and in decreasing the dissemination of myths regarding the epidemic. This involves countering myths, guiding people to available health services, and supporting evidence-based patient management and infection reduction initiatives. Nurses are now actively involved in COVID-19 interventions, and they will remain key players in stopping the pandemic with adequate assistance. And while they are the Covid Warriors during the pandemic, they should also be a ROLE MODEL to others, by bringing awareness among the public on this virus, and they should also follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

But what I have noticed from the past few days, would be nurses/student nurses have been flouting rules, either by not wearing face masks or not following social distancing. Many times I have seen nurses near the District Wenlock Hospital gathered in a group, for a briefing by their head before they enter the hospital. By gathering in a group they are VIOLATING SOCIAL DISTANCE Covid-19 guidelines. Does DHO know about this? Has anyone informed him about the safety norms violation by the nurses?

Would-be Nurses gathered near Wenlock Hospital with No SOCIAL DISTANCING?

On the other hand, we have these would be nurses walking in a group, with no social distance whatsoever, and moreover, many are seen walking holding hands or hands around shoulders between two. Did they ever think that they are giving a bad example by such behaviour, by violating Covid-19 guidelines? It’s not only the nursing students affiliated with Wenlock Hospital or Lady Goschen Hospital, there are also nursing students belonging to other private hospitals and Nursing Colleges in the City who also flout these Covid-19 guidelines- as soon as they alight from the institution or hospital buses, they walk in a group, or hold hands while they walk. Has anyone from the institution or hospital warned them or taken action for their behaviour- I guess not?

In conclusion, being a healthcare field, First and foremost, occupational safety is key to nurses’ work during COVID-19, as they are face-to-face with danger daily. The overarching duty of nurse leadership will be to ensure that the appropriate prevention and security steps are taken to reduce the dangers at the workplace. Nursing supervisors should offer knowledge on workplace security, in addition to instruction and guidance regarding infection prevention and control and how to properly don, doff, and discard personal protective equipment. They should see that the nurses are following the Covid-19 guidelines, and not just ignore them. You could also see nursing students gathered in a group in the hospital parking lot before they head home or wait for their hos[ital or institution bus to arrive.

I hope this report will reach the concerned authorities at the District Wenlock Hospital, Lady Goschen hospital, and also other private hospitals and nursing institutions in the City so that a CHANGE in their behaviour materializes. Thank You!