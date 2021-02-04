Spread the love



















Nursing College in Ullal Shut Down for 15 Days as 49 Students of Kerala Origin Test Positive for COVID-19

Mangaluru: A private nursing college in Ullal, having branches in Mangaluru and Bengaluru has been closed down for a fortnight from Wednesday after 49 of its students, all from Kerala, tested positive for COVID-19.

District nodal officer H Ashok, speaking to the media said, “Five B Sc Nursing students of the college, which started regular classes a few days back, tested positive for COVID-19 on January 29. Immediately, a team of personnel from the Health Department went to the college and collected the throat and nasal swabs of 104 students, teachers and other staff members of the college. Of these, 49 students tested positive for COVID-19. While five students are symptomatic, the remaining are asymptomatic”.

Ashok further said, “The girls stayed in the college hostel on the campus, while boys stayed in a private building nearby. Steps are taken to close down the institution and quarantine the 49 students on the college premises. While students who are symptomatic will be under isolation for a period of 17 days, the remaining will be checked after a week. RT-PCR tests were conducted on all the 104 staff and students, including cooks and cleaners.Four test reports are pending. A delegation of health and Ullal City Municipal Council officials visited the college and Municipal Commissioner Rayappa has declared the college premises as a containment zone and nobody can enter or leave the building. The institution has been declared as a containment zone” added Ashok.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K.V. Rajendra has said that all institutions have been directed to admit students from Kerala only after they produced COVID-19 negative certificate following an RT-PCR test. “In this college, our team found that only some students had undergone the RT-PCR test while the rest had undergone Rapid Antigen Test. The college has failed to comply with the guidelines,” added DC.

It is also learnt that the college has also been found not complying with social distancing norms and other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on the campus. A notice will be issued to the college shortly and action will be taken if the management is found to be at fault, said DC Dr Rajendra.

Sources reveal that in DK there are 26 paramedical colleges and more than 80% of the students studying in these colleges are from neighbouring state. It is also learnt that notices have been sent to 36 educational institutions in the City municipal limits to strictly follow the government prescribed SOP’s.