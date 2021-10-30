Spread the love



















Nursing Staff at FMMCH Bestowed ‘National Florence Nightingale Nurses Award 2021’

Mangaluru: Congratulations and wishes galore poured from all quarters on Mrs Malini Margaret Menezes, Assistant Nursing Superintendent of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital on receiving The “National Florence Nightingale Award 2021” at a grand event organized by the Press Council of India on 30 October 2021 in Bengaluru.

The star studded event organised in the Karnataka State Government Employees Association Auditorium at Cubbon Park, Bengaluru showed the prestigious nature of the award with dignitaries crossing all genres of social services. The award also presented the Mother Teresa Memorial National Award for Social Justice for the year 2021. The National Press Council of India and The News Papers Association of Karnataka jointly presented the prestigious award of The National Florence Nightingale Award 2021 to Mrs Malini Margaret Menezes in recognition of her outstanding achievement in the field of “Healthcare and Medical Sector and Tireless Efforts”. It also recognised her efforts in addressing and raising awareness about issues of good health programme in our country.

Mrs Malini a.k.a “Sister Malini” known by all her doctors, staff and patients of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital has dedicated all her working life at the hospital in nursing care and helped many patients in receiving healthcare through the portals of the 141 year institution. Having over 29 years of service, she still continues in her energetic fashion in helping the whole health care fraternity in the Nitty-gritties of the day, helping patients with advice and guidance through the maze of corridors of the hospital, being patient and humble at all times without losing her calm. She has been the “GO-TO” person for all in times of trouble in the hospital and continues to hold dear to all. She is a Alumni from the Father Muller School of Nursing, Batch 1989.

Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa Administrator FMMCH, on congratulating her said “Malini stands as a symbol of selfless service and dedicated professional, who never caves on pressure. She has been a part of the healthcare services and been a spirited team player in strengthening the hospital; Chief Nursing Officer Sr Janet Dsouza was elated at her staff receiving the award and felt proud of the national recognition of the services of one of her own.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions felt joyous on hearing the news of the award and prayed that God send a bountiful blessing to Mrs Malini. “ She has been a soldier of the Institutions, marching steadily, obeying orders, being generous, compassionate to her colleagues and patients, faithful to her God and the management and thus her being bestowed this honour is justice to her credentials. She is truly an angel of compassion in its truest sense in Father Mullers!!

The award presented focused on the significant contributions that the awardees made in their field and any facet of Health sector and the development or organization of a unit of responsibility which provides extraordinary care to patients by increasing own skills and knowledge, developing staff, procuring supplies and equipment, streamlining techniques and maintaining esprit de-corps sufficient to bring recognition to the employing organization in the medical and health community.

The earlier recipients of the awards were renowned personalities of our country including that of Dr Vinay Hegde, Chancellor of NITTE. The event and award is supported by the Government of India, National Health Mission under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the MoHFW, Government of Karnataka.

Advisors included, Justice Dr S.R. Nayak (NADAJO) Former Chairperson Law Commission of Karnataka GoK; Basavaraja Horatti, Hon. Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council; K.C. Ramamurthy IPS, Hon Member of Rajya Sabha; Prof. N.R.Shetty, Hon Karnataka Chancellor, Central University of Karnataka; Dr C.N. Manjunath, Head of Cardiology and Director Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology; Dr K.B. Linge Gowda, Hon Former Registrar RGUHS.

This truly has been a proud moment for the Father Muller Hospital (FMMCH) and the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). Moreover, it is a great honour to be recognized in the multitude of nursing staff and represent them by being bestowed such an institutionalized and noteworthy honour to “Sister Malini”! .

