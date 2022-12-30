‘NY Eve Parties to End at 12.30 am but Music to Stop at 10 pm’- Revelers say ‘It Makes No Sense’!

Mangaluru: Now that the District Administration and Police Department has relaxed the curbs and have allowed New Year Eve parties to last at 12.30 am, and that is good news, rather than the 11pm ending time ordered earlier, however, the music needs to stop at 10 pm, as per Supreme Court directives, comes as a bad news to the revelers.. And many revelers are not happy with it. like, what is a party without no music? How can anyone dance on the floor with no music? People who have been waiting to celebrate the coming of New Year 2023, are left in the dark with all these time restrictions. After two years of low-key celebrations, there is a burst of activity in Dakshina Kannada to welcome the new year in style. However, restrictions on the revelry, especially music cut off time by 10 pm, in Dakshina Kannada has dampened spirits a bit.

It is that time of the year again when the old goes away and new sets in! It is time to welcome the greatest year in the history of mankind yet! It is a time to celebrate the legacy of an icon! It is a time to live, love and cherish! And the best part is that everyone can celebrate responsibly in the name of peace, love and fun! As the much-awaited New Year’s Eve is getting closer, Kudla revellers can abuzz with plans of much merriment and all that one can possibly do, to ring and bring in another year. So this New Year’s Eve is your first reason to be at your favourite hotel, restaurant or pub/lounge, and make the best use of it, since you missed such fun for the last two years.

Time flies on wings of lightning! So true, 2022 is almost over and we’re already excited to welcome 2023. You must have plans to spend this New year chilling at a nice place on a vacation. Well, it’s time you put on those glittery clothes and grab your party hat because the new year party in Mangaluru is going to rock the entire city. Some of the over-the-top celebrations in the city will begin on Dec 31 and continue into New Year’s Day, but only upto 12.30 am. Whether you want to blow all your savings or choose to keep it low-key, the Coastal City has you covered for New Year’s Eve. To spend the last evening of 2022 with a blast, make new year plans in Mangaluru with your friends. From the most classy resorts to the most happening nightclubs of the City, all will pop off the corks of champagne bottles, serve hundreds of dishes, and let you groove. Celebrate your new year in Mangaluru for the best time!

A lot of watering holes, including hotels and others, have planned mega celebrations with music, dance, and fireworks for New Year’s Eve. Though there was some uncertainty about the permission in Dakshina Kannada, the district administration has finally granted it with several riders. Some of the places have geared up for New Year parties after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. One of them, Ocean Pearl Hotels, is hosting one of the biggest parties in the city, happening at TMA Pai Convention Centre, Mangaluru. . Speaking to Team Mangalorean B N Girish, the Vice President of The Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru said, “We used to hold a New Year’s Eve party every year but could not do it in the past two years owing to safety concerns. We are back. The speciality of our celebrations is that they are for all, from kids to elders, A special menu has been curated for the celebrations and that all safety precautions have been taken”.

Peter Nirmal, the General Manager of Taj Gateway Hotel (soon to be Taj Vivanta) said, ” Due to restrictions and other factors we have kept the New Year Eve celebrations to the minimum, but have added all the fun and frolic to the New Year .celebration, with a three-piece live band and bunch of games where you can win fabulous prizes. Since the New Year party with its entire sheen and excitement is the perfect occasion for a fresh start whilst making the New Year Eve an ideal representation of colour, fervour, zest and enthusiasm, our Hotel in order to keep the tradition rolling has planned a Sumptuous Buffet with unlimited IMFL/Mocktails/Beverages at a price of Rs 7000 for couple, Rs 4000 for single, and Rs 2500 for children between 6-12 years of age, all Inclusive of taxes”. .

To add more colours to the celebrations, the organizers of many events have come up with various games and attractions. They have also invited performers such as dancers, singers, and DJs from Mumbai and other places in the country. Meanwhile, due to restrictions, many people have planned to welcome 2023 by not going to any public celebrations and by attending private parties. “Every year in Mangaluru, there is one or the other restriction. Therefore, we have booked a private place where we will welcome the new year with our near and dear ones. Stay at the place and return home the next day,” said a couple who have come down from UAE..

While many are pleased that the DK district administration has allowed them to organise a new year’s event, they are unhappy with the restrictions, particularly music. “Our place had organized a New Year’s Eve party but had to cancel it as we were directed to stop music by 10pm. It is not worth organizing a party without music,” said a pub managing partner. Due to the time and other restrictions many are heading out of town to celebrate New Year with no hassles and restrictions.

Johnson MN from Dubai who has come down to his hometown, Mangaluru after two years says, ” My whole family and other relatives have come down for Christmas paying exorbitant airline ticket price, but with all the restrictions put in by the administration has dampened our plans and mood. When other religious or yakshagana events are allowed to use loudspeakers/sound systems till midnight, why not allow the same for New Year functions. Other day, the yakshagana show went on till 1 am, and even though we complained to the police, no one showed up. This looks like a double standard between the authorities and citizens, in such cases. Even though we had made reservations at a hotel in the City for the new year eve party, now we are going to a resort out of Mangaluru for the NY eve celebration”.

Meanwhile, in view of the New Year’s eve celebrations, the Mangaluru police said that there would be a strict crackdown on trouble-makers, drug suppliers, traffic violators and other miscreants on December 31. The officials would focus more on ensuring safety of women and children. Announcing a slew of safety and security measures, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that restaurants, pubs, resorts, hotels will be allowed to conduct New Year celebrations only till 12.30 am and those violating the deadline will be booked.

A large number of civil police personnel, apart from traffic police personnel, will be deployed to control the movement of party revellers and commuters across the city. Additional CCTV cameras will be installed for the purpose. The police commissioner also said that to ensure the safety of women, the police department has set up ‘Women safety Island’ in critical places in the city which will be guarded by women police personnel.

“Our priority is to ensure women and children safety and crackdown on miscreants who indulge in physical abuse. Besides, if people witness any sort of illegal activities such as supply of drugs, other banned products and unattended objects, they are directed to inform the local police personnel or report it by dialing 112.” added Shashi Kumar. The traffic police department has also appealed to individuals who would be driving vehicles to abstain from consuming alcohol and ensure that his or her group travels in the car or two-wheeler safely without hassles. The traffic department will also be conducting a drive against drunk driving throughout the night.