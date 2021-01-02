Spread the love



















NYC Covid test positivity rate tops 9 %: Mayor



New York: New York City’s Covid-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average topped 9 per cent, reaching 9.41 per cent, compared with 8.87 per cent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Friday.

The rate was announced to top 8 percent on December 31 and 7 per cent on December 27. It topped 3 per cent late November, which was believed by the city government to signify the arrival of a second wave of the coronavirus, and has remained above the level ever since, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the mayor said on Friday that there were 219 new hospitalizations and 3,419 new cases of the coronavirus in the city, adding that “2021 is here and it will be a better year for our city — but we have to keep up the fight against #COVID19.”

On Thursday, New Yorkers stuck to the century-old tradition of celebrating New Year in Times Square with live performance but no massive live audience.

“Happy New Year, New York City! As a city, as a community, we have been through so much this year,” the mayor tweeted in regard with the celebration.

“We showed our resolve and proved New York City will come back stronger than ever,” he added.

Also on Thursday, de Blasio announced that March 14 will be Covid-19 Remembrance Day in New York City. The city reported its first coronavirus fatality on March 14, 2020, and the event will recognize all those who died from the virus.

“It will be a moment to reflect, but it will also be a moment to look forward and use the lessons we’ve learned to build a better city,” he said.