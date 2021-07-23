Spread the love



















NZ reports 19 new Covid cases in managed isolation



Wellington: New Zealand on Friday reported 19 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, but no fresh community infection, according to the Ministry of Health.

All of the 19 infected persons are mariners in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Christchurch, Lyttleton Port and South Port, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 80, and the total infection tally is 2,855, said the Ministry.

The death toll currently stood at 26.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is seven, it said.

