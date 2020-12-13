Spread the love



















‘O Santa Come’ a Christmas Song to Cheer Up the Holiday Season during Pandemic

‘O Santa Come’ a Christmas Song to Cheer Up the Holiday Season during Pandemic, by Christopher Roshan Lobo, a music enthusiast from Mangaluru, who is currently employed in Bahrain, and founder of “Krisben Music”, a Youtube Channel which broadcasts original music videos, in this pandemic year. The song will premiere on 16 December 2020 at 11.30 am IST on Youtube. The song is in swing blues style with good backing vocals arrangements and has the feel of Christmas through music arrangements.



Mangaluru: The year 2020 has been a fateful or an unusually eventful year in which mankind was tried and challenged, but was able to triumph, in spite of heavy losses. While celebrating Christmas in 2019, no one in their wildest dreams would have imagined that a Virus called Covid-19 was going to create havoc in the history of human-race! Millions lost their jobs. Hundreds of thousands of small businesses had to close. A thousand people were dying every day. The pandemic has taken a toll in the lives of everyone. Everything has been disrupted right from the means of earning to living a normal life, travel and closure of Schools and Colleges. Even celebrations of any kind like one’s birthday, wedding and all religious festivals such as Holi, Easter, Eid, Monthi Feast, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturti, Diwali and now Christmas. Even burying the dead was and is still traumatic.

Let us have no doubt that we WILL overcome Covid-19. Knowing the hard times this year, we all, in particular the younger generation should be able to confront and surpass any new challenge of our time; hoping and praying that normal life returns. And here is a team with different thoughts asking Santa Clause to come and help celebrate Christmas in a pandemic, soothe the sad and weary minds of all those who have been and are still affected, at the same time warning people to take utmost care while celebrating.

Christopher Roshan Lobo, a music enthusiast from Mangalore, who is currently employed in Bahrain, founded “Krisben Music”, a Youtube Channel which broadcasts original music videos, in this pandemic year. His first music video had a storyline about lovers affected due to lockdown. A Konkani romantic number “Yo Moga” sung by Goan fadista Sonia Shirsat followed, which has been received with much adulation and appreciation by a huge number of fans. A First Holy Communion song sung by his young son Reuben was released a few days ago.

Christopher has now composed a tune for a beautiful song titled “O Santa Come” for the Christmas in pandemic and teamed up with Karen Crasta- the Lyricist, Roshan D’Souza Angelore- the Music composer and arranger who also has done mixing and mastering of the track. Jacqueline Fernandes and Elton Nazareth have rendered their beautiful vocals for this meaningful song, with backing vocals from Shilpa Cutinha and Meera Crasta. The song is in swing blues style with good backing vocals arrangements and has the feel of Christmas through music arrangements.

Audio recorded at: Aerocat Music, Boston, Massachusetts, USA and Studio 5, Mangaluru. The Video has been recorded at indoor locations at Shaktinagar- Mangaluru and Boston,Massachusetts, USA considering the pandemic situation. Dop is by Rajesh Haleangady and Video Editing is done by Ivan Pereira @ Pro-Pix studios, Mangaluru. So, don’t forget to listen to the song on 16 December premiere sharp at 11.30 am IST- HO…HO…HO..LET’S GO..JOLLY and HOLLY!