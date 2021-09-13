Spread the love



















Oath-Taking Ceremony of 2020-21 Student Body Council of Father Muller Medical College

Mangaluru: Quoting M D Arnold-“A Good Leader Leads The People From Above Them. A Great Leader Leads The People From Within Them”- Serving as a President of Students’ Council in a college is a privilege and honor bestowed upon you by fellow college mates. When you are selected, your buddies have recognized your leadership skills and potential to manage the Council effectively. Your tenure will offer many opportunities to learn new skills, enhance the experience of others and grow as a leader. By taking advantage of the many opportunities to learn and grow, your term can have personal and professional development benefits that will last a lifetime. All of the members of your Student Council are part of your team, and it is the President’s responsibility to guide members toward reaching the Council goals.

Having goals and making plans to achieve them are two key steps to being successful. Every Council member has his/her important role to fill, and by working together, your Council will be able to meet its full potential and serve a vital role in your College, maybe even community. To accommodate these facts, there is a great deal of latitude in how you choose to manage your Council as long as you follow the basic Council rules/standards. While the responsibilities of an individual association president/chairman may be demanding, he/she is able to share challenges, ideas and perspectives with fellow members. They say that “Change in Leadership is Always Good and Better”, and it was time for change in the Students’ Council of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, which took place at the long overdue INVESTITURE CEREMONY held on Monday,13th September, 2021 in the Decennial Memorial Hall of Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

After a few group photos, the investiture ceremony began with the procession lead by the president of the outgoing council, Abhishek D Kuriakose, along with the esteemed dignitaries for the ceremony, namely- Fr Richard Coelho, Director, FMCI; Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Hospital Administrator, FMMCH; Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator FMMC; Dr Jayaprakash Alva, Dean FMMC and Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Dean FMMC. The blessings of the Almighty were invoked by a prayer song rendered by the students of batch 2017, FMMC, followed by welcome address by Dr Lenon D’Souza, staff advisor of the cultural committee, 2019-20

NEWLY ELECTED STUDENT COUNCIL 2020-21: Seated (L-R ): Jordan Ridhay Rasquinha, President; Dr Jayaprakash Alva, Dean FMMC; Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator FMMC;Fr Richard Coelho, Director, FMCI; Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Hospital Administrator, FMMCH;Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Dean FMMC; and Ms Melisha Gissel D’Souza- General Secretary

STANDING (L-R) : Ms Esha Mary Nobbay -Magazine Editor; Ms Anjali Nair -Secretary of Media Committee; Ms Monica Patricia Lobo -Cultural Secretary; Ms Megha Shaji -Secretary of the Student Development Committee ; Aaron Denzil Lobo -Sports Secretary; Raghav S -Secretary of Fine Arts Committee; and Ms Angela Biju-Secretary of Technical Committee

Following the presentation of Certificates to the members of the old council by Father Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Hospital Administrator, FMMCH.the President of the outgoing council, Abhishek D Kuriakose delivered his speech, where he thanked the management for their support during his stint as president, and he also emphasized that the team effort was the true key to their success. Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator, FMMC introduced the members of the new council. The institutional flag was handed over to Jordan Ridhay Rasquinha, president of the newly elected council 2020-21 by Abhishek D Kuriakose, President of the outgoing council.

OUTGOING STUDENT COUNCIL 2019-20 : Seated (L-R): Abhishek D Kuriakose- President; Dr Jayaprakash Alva, Dean FMMC; Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator FMMC;Fr Richard Coelho, Director, FMCI; Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Hospital Administrator, FMMCH;Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Dean FMMC; and Ashrith Kurunji – General Secretary

STANDING (L-R) : Ms Mayuri G Bhat -Cultural Secretary ; Monish Kumar G -Secretary of Technical Committee ; Ms Sheon Philip -Secretary of Media Committee ; Karthik Murthy – Magazine Editor; Kevin Menezes -Secretary of the Student Development Committee; Ms Shifal Sudhir -Secretary of Fine Arts Committee; and George Gomes Bosco – Sports Secretary

Office of honour folders were handed over to the members of the new council by the respective members of the outgoing council:

Ashrith Kurunji (General Secretary 2019-20) to Ms Melisha Gissel D’Souza (General Secretary 2020-21)

Kevin Menezes (Secretary of the Student Development Committee 2019-20) to Ms Megha Shaji (Secretary of the Student Development Committee 2020-21)

Ms Mayuri G Bhat (Cultural Secretary 2019-20) to Ms Monica Patricia Lobo (Cultural Secretary 2020-21)

George Gomes Bosco (Sports Secretary 2019-20) to Aaron Denzil Lobo (Sports Secretary 2020-21)

Karthik Murthy (Magazine Editor 2019-20) to Ms Esha Mary Nobbay (Magazine Editor 2020-21)

Ms Shifal Sudhir (Secretary of Fine Arts Committee 2019-20) to Raghav S (Secretary of Fine Arts Committee 2020-21)

Ms Sheon Philip (Secretary of Media Committee 2019-20) to Ms Anjali Nair (Secretary of Media Committee 2020-21)

Monish Kumar G (Secretary of Technical Committee 2019-20) to Ms Angela Biju(Secretary of Technical Committee 2020-21)

Dr Jayaprakash Alva administered the oath to the newly elected council for the year 2020-21. The president of the ceremony Fr Richard Coelho, Director, FMCI then presented the newly elected members of the council with their respective badges. This was followed by a speech by the newly elected president of the Student Council 2020-21 Jordan Ridhay Rasquinha who quipped everyone with laughter and humbled attitude with the beginning of his tenure. He lauded the efforts of the earlier council and though shorthanded with time, would warrior on to burden the yolk of responsibilities. (Listen to Jordan’s entire witty speech on the video below)

In his presidential address, Fr Richard Coelho, Director, FMCI, reminded of US president Joe Biden’s speech when the new council president Jordan gave his inaugural speech. “From the longest serving to the shortest tenure in Father Muller history of student council, what mattered was amiability and zeal to do better. Though the faces were masked, the beaming eyes showed the enthusiasm to carry on the works of the college to greater heights. Like a leaf which sways higher in the wind the students with the support of their management and faculty can reach higher heights” added Fr Coelho.. He quoted USA Basketball player Michael Jordan “ I failed and failed many times to taste success in life”. The impressions you make, the friends you amass, the managerial skills you hone will make you a true Mullerian and leader of many in times to come, said Fr Richard Coelho.

Following the vote of thanks delivered by Ashrith Kurunji the general secretary of the outgoing council, all stood still in reverence to the Alma Mater as the institutional anthem played. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Eric Anthony Varghese and Ms.Jianne Joy, both IV year MBBS students. Though the pandemic had derailed the student council, their zeal and enthusiasm to bring the strength in each other shined brighter than the sun. Gleaming and confident a new team arises.

In conclusion, in my perspective, now talking about leadership while the members of Students’ Council is all set to lead through 2020-21- Everybody defines leadership differently but I really like the way John C Maxwell defines leadership, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” Irrespective of how you define a leader, he or she can prove to be a difference maker between success and failure. A good leader has a futuristic vision and knows how to turn his ideas into real-world success stories. A good leader should have Honesty and Integrity, Inspire Others, have Commitment and Passion, a Good Communicator, Decision-Making Capabilities, Accountability, Delegation and Empowerment, Creativity and Innovation, among other qualities. On behalf of team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com I wish the students council members all success in their endeavours and decision making strategy”.

The energy, the faith, the devotion, the commitment which you bring to this endeavour will light your institution and all who serve it… and the glow from that light can truly light this nation. Best of luck to the Students Council 2020-21 of FMMC. I end this column with a inspiring prayer to all the Students’ Council members through God’s blessings to become great Magis {Latin word for ‘More’ and ‘Greater’} driven leaders :

“God of Love and Life, You have called these young students together as Servants to do your Will, Grant them the light of Your Spirit, to Guide them in their responsibilities as a Student Council representative. May they work together in harmony for the common good. May they listen to one another in a spirit of genuine respect. May they encourage and reverence one another’s unique talents. May they use the gifts of the Spirit in creative love driven leadership. May they approach the decision making through discernment and prayer. May they respond effectively to the needs of the student body in their care. May Your blessings radiate from us to others in a new spirit of service. We make these prayers in God’s name, the Light of the World. May God bless us all”

Like this: Like Loading...