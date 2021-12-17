OBG Health Camp at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital



Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Deralakatte organized an OBG Health Camp on 13 th December 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dignitaries for the inaugural programme were Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, FMHMCH, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr Prema D’ Cunha, Professor, Father Muller Medical College and Hospital, Dr Vilma D Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Dr Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH and Dr Anita Lobo, Professor and OBG camp coordinator.

The programme began with a prayer song by Ms. Rose Merin and team from III BHMS. The dignitaries along with Sr Juliana D’ Cunha, Ursuline Franciscan congregation joined for lighting the lamp and formally inaugurated the programme. The Administrator Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta in his message emphasized on the usefulness of homeopathy in female complaints and said that it was a good initiative by the OBG Department and unit along with Dr Prema D’Cunha, OBG FMMC & H to impart this benefit to the general public. He appreciated the number of patients who had come from far and wide for this OBG

health camp.

The doctors involved in the camp were Dr Prema D’Cunha, Dr Anita Lobo, Dr Jolly D’mello and Dr Raisa Cheriyan. The total number of beneficiaries were 46.

Dr Anita Lobo proposed the vote of thanks. The M.C. for the day was Ms Fathima Soudath, Intern, FMHMC.