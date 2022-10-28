Obscene Comment against Kulai on Social Media, Accused Denied Bail

Obscene Comment against Kulai on Social Media, Accused K R Shetty Denied Bail

Mangaluru: The second accused K R Shetty, who surrendered before the court on October 27, through his advocate was denied bail for posting obscene comments on social media against the Social activist and Congress leader Prathibha Kulai.

On October 28, the accused K R Shetty was produced before the III JMFC court and sent to Judicial custody.

On October 27, the second accused K R Shetty surrendered before the court and was given police custody for a day. On October 28, he was produced before the court, where his bail was rejected and he was sent to judicial custody.

