Obscene Comment against Kulai on Social Media, Second Accused Surrenders to Court

Mangaluru: The second accused K R Shetty, in posting obscene comments on social media against Social activist and Congress leader Prathibha Kulai surrendered before the court through his advocate on October 27.

On October 18, Prathibha Kulai participated in the agitation seeking the removal of the illegal Suratkal tollgate organized by the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti. The police had taken all the protesters into custody including Prathibha Kulai. The accused had edited Prathibha’s video and photographs clicked during the protest in an indecent manner and circulated them on social media with obscene comments.

In this connection, a case was filed at the CEN police station against the Editor of a web portal Shyam Sudarshan Bhat and K R Shetty. On October 27, the second accused K R Shetty surrendered before the court through his advocate.

The investigating officer has asked for the custody of the accused for further investigations.

