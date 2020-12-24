Spread the love



















Occult practitioner nabbed in Meerut for duping people



New Delhi: The Delhi police have arrested an occult practitioner from Meerut who duped several people using a web portal and then interacting with his potential targets over phone before asking them to deposit money in his account for easing their domestic problems.

A complaint was received at Keshav Puram in Delhi in which the complainant alleged that she came into contact with one Pandit Rahul Shashtri in November through a telephonic conversation. The man reportedly influenced her to perform a pooja for domestic peace for Rs 3,500 and also suggested some rituals over the phone, following which the complainant deposited the amount into his bank account.

Over the course of time, the conman managed to influence the complainant to deposit a total of Rs 85,000 into his bank account. But when the accused pressed her to shell out Rs 55,000 more, she reported the matter to her family members and filed the complaint.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the accused was identified as Harun alias Miyaa Shah Ji Bangali who was arrested from Meerut.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the accused is registered on Google and Truecaller app as Miya Shah Ji Bangali as a ‘tantrik’ or occult practitioner,” said Vijayanta Arya, DCP, North West Delhi.