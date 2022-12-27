Ocean Pearl to Host New Year Celebrations at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre

Mangaluru: The Ocean Pearl is organising a new year bash on the eve of 31 December 2022 starting from 7 PM onwards, – 2023-New Year Party at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre, Kodialbail, M G Road, Mangaluru.

After a break of two consecutive years owing to safety concerns, the event aims to bring about the spirit of celebrations providing the perfect blend of entertainment and food. Priced at Rs 5999 for couples, Rs 3499 for Stags and Rs 2499 for Children (age 8 to 18 years). This will be inclusive of taxes, the cover charge includes unlimited food (Starters, Salads, Accompaniments, Appetizers, Live Counters, Main Course, and Desserts ) and Unlimited Drinks & Beverages (Premium liquor variety, cocktails and mocktails). Children below the age of 8 years, walk in free provided they are accompanied by their parents. With a forte for over a decade in Food & Hospitality, the spread of culinary variety and exemplary service, add to the flavours of the night.

The event is planned and designed to set in the perfect ambience for the grand celebration of New Year’s Eve. All along there will be a variety of entertainment comprising of Group Dance Performance by Hejje Naadu, that has been accoladed in several reality TV shows, singing performances by Prakash Mahadevan and Roopa Prakash, talented in multi-lingual performances that is sure to sweep off the hearts with the voices that have been through at least 5000 plus shows.

The star performance would be by the Bollywood fame Nagesh Kumar, for enacting the legendary actors of Bollywood yesteryears. He has conquered hearts with his presentations to exact replications. All these provide a complete feast for not just the eyes but all the senses.

It is not just witnessing spectacular performances but also engaging in games, interactive activities and innumerable on-spot prizes. The guests will also be entitled to freebies, complimentary vouchers, surprise hampers and LUCKY DRAW that can redeem Diamond Necklace, gold coins and many more!

The night shall groove into the different genres of music by DJ Sandy, whilst the entire event shall be compered by MC Lavita Menezes moderating the theme of Fun, Frolic & Food.

With a promise of a wonderful evening, the Team of The Ocean Pearl looks forward to welcoming its patrons and dear guests to the most happening New Year Party in the City.