Odisha announces free 5 kg rice for SFSS beneficiaries for one year

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced to provide 5 kg rice free of cost to State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) beneficiaries for one year from January to December, 2023.



The announcement was made in the wake of the Union government’s decision to distribute free foodgrains to 81.35 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year.

According to official sources, the Odisha government will provide 5-kg entitlement of rice to about 25 lakh SFSS beneficiaries free of cost for a period of 12 months from the current month. The state will bear additional Rs 185 crore for executing the announcement.

The state government has been distributing 5 kgs of rice per person per month to the left-out eligible beneficiaries covered under the state scheme at Re 1 per kg since October 2018. Now it will be free of cost, the sources said.

These beneficiaries have also been provided with additional rice and pulses during the last 28 months of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state. Besides, Rs 1,000 cash incentive was given to each family covered under NFSA and State Food Security Scheme twice.