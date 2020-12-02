Spread the love



















Odisha CM launches customer integrated management services of OMC



Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the Customer Integrated Management Services (CIMS) and Stockyard Management System (SMS) applications of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

OMC is currently one of the fastest growing public sector undertakings of the country in the mining sector.

The Chief Minister said that the OMC has demonstrated its customer-focus vision and integrity of the stockyard management.

These two applications will transform online sales process and despatch management with transparency and efficiency, taking root in the system under the 5T framework, he added.

Describing OMC as a flagship public sector company of the state and one of the oldest public sector companies with a history of over six decades, he said that it has significantly contributed to the development of the state.

He appreciated the role of OMC during the Covid pandemic and its support to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and various welfare measures.

Saying that mining is a sensitive sector with large socio-economic and environmental implications, he praised the commitment of OMC for its social responsibility with support to schemes like Aadhaar, Adarsh Vidyalayas, sports etc.

He also commended the PSU for its large scale forest conservation activities and endeavours to make all its mines to be rated five-star by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik said that the OMC is committed to realise the Chief Minister’s vision to make it one of the most efficient and responsible corporate organisations.

It may be mentioned here that the CIMS redefines the customer engagement of OMC.

Customers will now get access to a separate dashboard for registration, evaluating order and stocks, get weekly dispatch report, order status, region-wise total sale, grievance status and mineral wise dispatch history.

CIMS is integrated with the i3MS of the state government, e-auction platform of MSTC, SAP of OMC to ensure a seamless integration for end-to-end customer service.

The SMS has been deployed at OMC’s Baliparbat stockyard within its flagship Daitari Iron Ore mines.

The key components of the system include unmanned weighbridges, transport scheduling, digital identification, parking management, weighment automation, real-time reporting, multi-point mobile applications for real-time data reconciliation.

OMC has been consistently performing in terms of ore production and sales revenues in the last few years. It is expected that OMC is on its path to cross 20 million tonnes per annum iron ore production.