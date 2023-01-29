Odisha Health Minister shot by cop, CM orders Crime Branch probe

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, an on-duty police officer opened fire at Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, injuring him critically, police said.

The incident occurred near Gandhi Chhak of Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda as Das was on the way to attend a function. ASI Gopal Das, who was in his uniform, suddenly came near the minister’s vehicle and opened fire at him with his service revolver, said Brajarajnagar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Gupteswar Bhoi.

The ASI was taken into custody, but the reason behind the brutal attack on the senior BJD leader is yet to be ascertained.

The minister fell unconscious on the spot. In such a critical condition, he was first admitted to a local hospital. Then, he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar and is now under treatment at the Apollo Hospital.

A team of the best specialists in the state, drawn from Apollo Hospital, SCB Medical College, and Capital Hospital are attending to him, a Health Department official said.

Strongly condemning the murderous attack on the Health Minister, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Crime Branch to investigate the case.

He visited the Apollo Hospital, where Das is admitted.

“I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of the attack on Minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery,” Patnaik said in a statement.

Senior officers of the Crime Branch have been asked to rush to the spot, he said.

Soon after receiving orders, ADG, Crime Branch, Arun Bothra left for Brajarajnagar along with his team to inquire into the incident, sources said.

Meanwhile, a forensic team visited the spot and started investigations.

