Odisha police moves for attachment of assets of drug mafia



Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha crime branch has moved the competent authority under NDPS Act, 1985 to attach the ill-gotten property of Rs 2 crore of a wanted drug mafia Anil Pandi, officials said on Monday.

“STF moves competent authority for forfeiture of ill-gotten properties of an inter-state drug trafficker of Kodala. It includes a palatial building with swimming pool, 33 plots etc. The trafficker is also wanted by Gujarat police in multiple cases,” the STF said in a tweet.

The STF officials said there is a provision of seizing and forfeiture of ill-gotten property (illegally acquired property from Narcotics business in the last six years) in the NDPS Act.

Competent authority and administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, who is a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act has been requested for forfeiture of the illegally acquired property, an official said.

While investigating a narcotic drugs case, the task force has seized properties worth Rs 2 crore, acquired by one Anil Kumar Pandi, a native of Ganjam district, out of illegal contraband ganja business.

The seized properties include one palatial three storied building of Rs 1.5 crore having luxurious facilities including a swimming pool and 33 plots and bank deposits.

The state police suspected that the drug mafia might be having such properties in Gujarat and Maharashtra too. So, the Odisha police is in touch with Gujarat police in this regard.

Notably, Anil Pandi is one of the most wanted drug traffickers having multiple cases in Gujarat and Odisha. Earlier, his brother Sunil Pandi was arrested by Gujarat police. However, Anil Pandi is absconding, evading arrest.

The court has issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The STF had already declared a reward for the informer, who will give information about Pandi, in December last year.