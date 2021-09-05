Spread the love



















Odisha reports 805 fresh Covid cases



Bhubaneswar: As many 805 persons, including 131 below 18 years have been infected with the Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in Odisha, officials said on Sunday.

According to the state information and public relation department, 467 of the new cases were detected from the quarantine centres while 338 are local contact cases.

Among them, 131 are in the age group of 0-18 years, which is 16.27 per cent of the new cases.

The highest 346 fresh cases were reported from Khurda district, while 98 cases were reported in Cuttack district.

Meanwhile, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara and Balasore districts reported 37, 33 and 30 cases respectively.

All other districts reported below 30 cases on Sunday.

With these new cases, the total number of active cases in the state reached 7,158.

The state has also confirmed the death of seven persons due to Covid-19 after completing the due audit process.

Angul and Balasore each district has reported two deaths while one death was reported from Khurda, Cuttack and Bhadrak districts.

Till now, 8,047 have died after being infected with the coronavirus in Odisha, the state health department said.

