Odisha train tragedy: 18 trains cancelled, 7 diverted & 1 partially cancelled

As many as 18 trains remain cancelled and seven of them have been diverted, and one train is partially cancelled following the Odisha train tragedy.



Kolkata: As many as 18 trains remain cancelled and seven of them have been diverted, and one train is partially cancelled following the Odisha train tragedy.

The trains starting from various locations were intended to pass through the Balasore stretch where more than 50 persons have been killed and over 100 injured, following several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel express train derailed near the Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Following trains scheduled to commence their journey on Friday and Saturday will remain cancelled according to the latest bulletin released by the Indian Railways.

“12837 Howrah-Puri Express; 12863 Howrah-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Express; 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail; 12895 Shalimar-Puri Superfast Express; 20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express; 02837 Santragachi-Puri Special; 22201 Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express, 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati from Bangalore, all trains intended to commence their journey on Friday (June 2) are cancelled.”

12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar; 12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from Howrah; 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri; 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah; 12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from Puri; 12821 ShalimarPuri Dhauli Express from Shalimar; 12892 Puri-Bangiriposi from Puri; 12891 Bangiriposi-Puri Express from Bangiriposi; 02838 Puri-Santragachhi Special from Puri; 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandel Express from Chennai trains which were intended to commence their journey on June 3 (Saturday) have also been cancelled.

The following trains will be diverted via Tatanagar as per the official press release. 22807 Santragachi-Chennai Express; 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express; 18409 Shalimar-Puri Sri Jagannath Express; 22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express journey commencing on June 2 will be diverted via Tatanagar.

12802 New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express from New Delhi commenced journey on June 1 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh.

18478 Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Rishikesh began its journey on June 1 will run via Tata-Kendujhargarh.

12815 Puri-Anand Vihar (new Delhi) Nandankanan Express from Puri on June 3 will run via Jakhapura-Jaroli.

08415 Jaleswar-Puri Special from Jaleswar on June 3 will originate from Bhadrak instead of Jaleswar, according to the latest official bulletin.

Like this: Like Loading...