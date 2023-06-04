Odisha train tragedy: Siddaramaiah directs B’luru civic body to arrange food for stranded passengers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, to arrange food for stranded passengers at the Baiyappanahalli railway station in Bengaluru.



Services of several trains were cancelled due to the Balasore train accident and labourers travelling to northeastern states, West Bengal etc. were stranded at the Baiyappanahalli railway station.

Understanding the plight of these people, the Chief Minister has directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to provide food for them, the statement from the Chief Minister’s office said.

Meanwhile, the team of the volleyball players and coaches from Karnataka who were stranded at the Howrah railway station have thanked the Karnataka government for making transport arrangements.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who is heading the team from Karnataka, had contacted them and made arrangements for the volleyball players to reach Bengaluru by flight from Kolkata. They have reached Bengaluru on Sunday.

A 32-member team of boys, girls and coaches had gone to Kolkata to take part in the volleyball tournament for below 16 years of age. They have thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Santosh Lad for responding quickly.

