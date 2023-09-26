Officials and Government must Respond to People’s Requirements – Laxmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: Minister for Women and Child Development and District Minister In-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday said, “We have received 145 applications during the district-level Janata Darshan that were resolved on the spot while the remaining, will be attended in a specified time frame”.

Speaking at the Janata Darshan in Manipal-Udupi, Hebbalkar said, “During the next Janata Darshan, the first hour will be dedicated, to verifying the status of applications received during the previous Janata Darshan and feedback will be obtained by the applicants”.

Hebbalkar further said, “The officials and government must respond to people’s requirements. People have elected the government believing in the promises made before the elections, while the government has been fulfilling poll promises in a phased manner. Bureaucrats should respond to their grievances at the first instance possible”.

MLAs A Kiran Kumar Kodgi and Gururaj Gantihole, Deputy Commissioner K Vidyakumari, Zilla Panchayat CEO H Prasanna, Superintendent of Police K Arun, Kundapur Assistant Commissioner Rashmi and others were present.

