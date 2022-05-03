Officials collecting funds for NGO run by close aides of Delhi BJP chief: Sisodia



New Delhi: The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Monday alleged that the BJP has put government officials on the job to collect funds for an NGO run by close associates of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

“An NGO — ‘Drop in Ocean’ — was set up by BJP leaders to pocket crores of rupees in the name of digital classrooms,” said Sisodia in a statement released by the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

He alleged that the BJP signed an MoU with the NGO run by its own people to rob the MCD and the people of Delhi in its ‘last days’ in the corporation.

“The BJP is finding innovative ways of corruption in the MCD in the penultimate month of its 17-year misrule,” he said.

Sisodia further said, “MCD signed an MoU with an NGO to digitilise the classrooms. The MoU stated that the NGO will raise funds for digitalisation of classrooms through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Instead of adhering to the MoU, the BJP has directed high-ranking officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to seek funds for the NGO from businessmen.”

Sisodia added that receiving CSR funds for schools is not new, but deputing corporation officials to arrange CSR money for an NGO is a first of its kind in the country.

“The corporation has formed a committee comprising its top executives to raise CSR funds for this NGO from firms,” he alleged, adding that all eight members of the NGO are from the core team of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, as per the information available with the Registrar’s office.