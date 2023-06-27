Officials conduct inspection after ‘mass poisoning’ of students in Russia

An inspection was organised due to the possible poisoning of school students after their visit to a restaurant in St. Petersburg, the prosecutor’s office of the city has reported.



According to the prosecutor's office, many students did not feel well after eating at a restaurant.

According to the prosecutor’s office, many students did not feel well after eating at a restaurant.

The prosecutor’s office has organised an inspection, during which all the circumstances of the incident will be assessed, and specialists from regulatory authorities are conducting necessary samplings of food products, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local media reported earlier that dozens of ninth-graders from a gymnasium in St. Petersburg were poisoned after attending a graduation party at a restaurant, with several hospitalized.

RIA Novosti news agency, citing its source in the law enforcement agency, reported that more than 40 students showed symptoms of poisoning, and three were hospitalised. Meanwhile, similar symptoms appeared in several teachers and parents.

