Officials Raid Illegal Sand Extraction Spot at Padu Tonse – Four Boats Seized

Udupi: Officials from the Mines and Geology Department conducted raids at Padu Tonse on the banks of the river, in a crackdown on illegal sand extraction and seized sand extraction equipment as well as sand here, on June 23.

According to the officials, the raids were conducted along with the Revenue and Police departments at Padu Tonse in the early hours. Four Boats and other equipment used for extracting sand were seized.

Those extracting the sand fled after seeing the officials.

A dredging machine that was seized was handed over to the local Police. Steps are being taken to book cases against those involved in the illegal extraction of sand before the jurisdictional courts.

