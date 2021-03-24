Spread the love



















‘Offline classes, exams in K’taka to strictly follow Covid SOPs’



Bengaluru: Karnataka has decided to continue conducting offline classes in universities and polytechnics across the state despite a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases across Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana said on Tuesday.

Apart from offline classes, the state has also decided to hold examinations as per the timetables that have already been finalised by various universities and educational institutions, Narayana, who holds the higher education portfolio, told reporters after a meeting with experts and various department heads to assess the situation which may arise due to the possible outbreak of a second wave of Covid-19 in the state.

He added that the hostels will be operational as it won’t make sense if they are closed when the colleges are running.

“We have already directed the hostel wardens and the concerned district officials to step up their vigilance on those who violate Covid safety protocols such as wearing masks,” he said.

The Deputy CM claimed that the experts have advised him to continue with offline classes as well as examinations as per the timetables already decided by the universities. “We have to follow all the Covid safety protocols,” he said.

Narayana also said that the ways in which the possible second wave of Covid-19 may impact academic activities have also been discussed with the Chief Minister. “The matters related to conducting online and offline classes, higher semester exams and lower semester exams were also discussed in detail,” he said.