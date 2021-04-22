Spread the love



















Oh No, Changes Again! Revised Covid-19 Guidelines for NIGHT & WEEKEND CURFEW by Govt

Mangaluru: As per the order sent in by P Ravi Kumar- Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Executive Committee, Karnataka State Government, wherein the order states that guidelines to contain COVID 19 transmission in the State has been issued vide Order No. RD 158 TNR 2020, dated 20-04-2021 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Subsequently, Addendum-1 was issued vide Order No. RD 158 TNR 2020, dated 21-04-2021, to prohibit and include certain activities in the said guidelines. Whereas, clarifications have been sought from various quarters on the applicability of the guidelines for the weekdays (Monday to Friday). Therefore, for the sake of clarity, the guidelines applicable from 6 am Monday to 9 pm Friday are annexed for strict implementation by Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police of the districts, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities.

Guidelines to contain COVID 19 transmission in the state applicable from Monday 6 am to Friday 9 pm (Order No. RD 158 TNR 2020, dated 21-04-2021). The guidelines shall continue to remain in force from 9 pm of 21st April 2021 up to 6 am of 4th May 2021.

PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES:

Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, entertainment/amusement parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Swimming pools approved by the Swimming Federation of India to be opened for sportspersons for training purpose only.

All social/ political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious gathering/other gatherings and large congregations. Stadiums and playgrounds are allowed for organizing sports events and practising purposes, without spectators. All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for the public. However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors. Restaurants and eateries permitted to operate and only takeaway (parcel) is allowed.

CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES:

All construction activities, civil repair activities are permitted. Works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation are permitted. All the above activities shall be permitted by strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) as stipulated in the National Directives for Covid management. Industries/industrial establishments: All industries/industrial establishments/production units are permitted to operate adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. The movement of staff shall be allowed by producing valid ID/authorization issued by concerned industries/industrial establishments.

COMMERCIAL & PRIVATE ESTABLISHMENTS:

a) Shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder is permitted. Wholesale vegetable/fruit/flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open space/playgrounds strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. The shifting process shall be completed by 23rd April.

b) Restaurants and eateries permitted only for takeaway. Lodging hotels are permitted to serve guests only. Standalone liquor shops and outlets/bars and restaurants are permitted for takeaway only. All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate. Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs are permitted. Print and electronic media permitted. Delivery of all items through E-Commerce permitted. Capital and debt market services and notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India are permitted.

Cold storage and warehousing services permitted. Private security services permitted. Barbershops/salon/beauty parlours permitted with strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and guidelines issued by the health and family welfare department. All shops and establishments dealing with construction materials are permitted. All shops/commercial/private establishments except those mentioned above shall remain closed. All establishments, wherever possible, should encourage employees to work from home.

Functioning of government and private offices/organizations/companies outside containment zone:

a) All private offices/organizations/institutions/companies shall be allowed to function with minimal strength as far as possible. As far as possible work from home should be encouraged.

b) Only essential employees/staff of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office. Rest will work from home. All telecom and internet service providers and companies offering allied services to telecom and internet services providers are permitted to operate 24/7 with the unrestricted movement of personnel and vehicles. All government offices/ autonomous bodies/public corporations, etc, shall function with 50% strength and the rest 50% of the staff shall be deployed for Covid-19 containment and management purposes.

However, the departments dealing with essential and emergency services shall function in full capacity as per the guidelines to be issued by DPAR. Courts and offices related to judicial work shall operate as per the guidelines issued by the High Court. All offices of the Government of India, autonomous/subordinate offices, defence, emergency and essential services, and public corporations shall operate as per the guidelines issued by the concerned departments. Petrol/diesel pumps, gas stations shall be fully operational.

Inter-State and intra-state movement:

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements. However, people coming from other states shall strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines/SOPs issued by the department of health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE:

Movement of people through public transport (Metro, KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC, NWKRTC, Private buses, trains, taxis including cab aggregators, four-wheelers, auto-rickshaw etc. are permitted adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. The number of people travelling in buses, maxi cabs, tempo travellers and metro shall be 50% of the seating capacity and other vehicles shall be as per the seating capacity stipulated by the RTO. Unnecessary travel through private vehicles should be avoided.

MOVEMENT OF GOODS:

There shall be unrestricted movement of all types of goods and cargo.

Agriculture and allied activities outside containment zones:

All agriculture and allied activities are permitted outside containment zones.

Health services:

All Health Services (including AYUSH and veterinary hospitals) including pharmacies to remain fully functional outside containment zones.

Weddings:

Events like weddings are permitted while strictly adhering to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) with a maximum of 50 people.

Cremation/funeral:

Cremation/funerals are allowed with a maximum of 20 people.