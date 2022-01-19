Oh No! Illegal Sex Activity Still Continues Behind Men’s Toilet located in DC Office Campus. It is indeed shameful, that too inside a DC Office premises, such illegal sex activity is going on, and no one has bothered to put an end to it. Through this report Team Mangalorean would like to bring to the notice of MCC Commissioner. MCC Mayor, authorities at the DC office to look into this situation

Mangaluru : On 17 December 2021 Team Mangalorean had published an article highlighting the pathetic condition of the Men’s toilet and condoms being found in large numbers behind the toilet, located in the DK Deputy Commissioner’s Office Campus. The men’s toilet was stinking and there were dirty stains all over-even though a sign is posted on the wall “Swachhathe Kapadi” in Kannada, which means “Maintain Cleanliness”, but looking at the toilet, the sign was nothing but a joke. No doubt the DC campus gets a large number of visitors everyday but the men’s toilet here remains in a deplorable state. The urinals had turned into spittoons, including the sink, in the absence of regular cleaning. And behind the men’s toilet, a bunch of used condoms were seen, which shows something illegal was going on behind the toilet after dark.

Used Condoms Lying Behind the Stinking/Dirty Men’s Toilet at DC Office Campus Paint a Sorry Picture

The response from the concerned authorities to our report was so quick that the issue was rectified, with toilets cleaned, condoms removed and area cleaned. Prior to cleaning this toilet it had marred the overall aesthetics of Kudla. The urinals were in neglect with the apathy of authorities. These dirty urinals had been a breeding ground for bacteria that can cause infections. Team Mangalorean was happy to note that the MCC Commissioner and the concerned officials reacted quickly after our web highlighted the issue, and we only hope that this men’s toilet is maintained and kept clean in the future days.

Website Impact! Used Condoms Disappeared-Men’s Toilet Looks Clean

BELOW IS HOW THE TOILET & AREA LOOKS A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO…….

But unfortunately, when Team Mangalorean visited the same toilet and looked inside the toilet and the surroundings, even though it was not so dirty as we highlighted in our December report, but seemed like the toilet was not maintained again, and surrounding was dirty, also seen were a few condoms, which showed that illegal sex activity was still continuing in this area. The wash sink/basin was dirty again and the toilet floor was dirty. There were used cups, snacks wrappers, cigarette butts and gutka wrappers, and other waste scattered all over. The petty shops nearby had used this area as their waste dumping spot.

Also seen among empty liquor bottles and sachets, we also found a bunch of empty wrappers of medicine pills, like Emivin, Grenil , and Gesry 200 mg among others. Picking up these medicine wrappers, Team Mangalorean went to a medical store and found out about these three tablets. Emivin 4mg Tablet is an antiemetic medicine commonly used to control nausea and vomiting due to certain medical conditions like stomach upset. Grenil Tablet is a prescription medicine used in the treatment of migraine that trigger nausea or vomiting during migraine headaches.Gesry 200mg Capsule is a natural female sex hormone, progesterone used to treat menstrual and pregnancy-related issues that are caused due to hormonal imbalance. Gesry 200mg Capsule is also prescribed along with estrogen as a part of hormonal replacement therapy for preventing endometrial hyperplasia (thickening of the lining of the uterus).

Used Medicine Pills wrappers- Emvin , Grenil and Gesry 200 mg

A security person who works near the DC office speaking to Team Mangalorean said that when it gets dark everyone a bunch of transgenders/eunuchs gather near the wall behind the toilet, and loiter around a petty shop. He said that they don’t enter the DC office premises through the main front gate, but through the broken wall behind the toilet, and indulge with illegal sex activity, where men follow them. Very surprising that the security and other authorities at the DC complex have not noticed it or might have turned a blind-eye towards such activity.

Broken wall through which people enter into the premises for illegal sex activities behind the toilet

It is indeed shameful, that too inside a DC Office premises, such illegal sex activity is going on, and no one has bothered to put an end to it. Through this report Team Mangalorean would like to bring to the notice of MCC Commissioner. MCC Mayor, authorities at the DC office to look into this situation, and one solution to stop the people entering into the premises is to repair and close the broken wall, and also to monitor the area after dark.

And while the district administration officials are spreading awareness among the public to keep the surroundings clean, and also follow protocols pertaining to Covid-19 etc, they have shown total negligence to the Swachtha of their building surroundings, including the toilet. So on a final note, if our officials are very keen on the public to maintain cleanliness and take precautions from diseases, they themselves should FIRST maintain cleanliness inside the premises. But here we are seeing the “We Don’t Practice What We Preach”, kind of attitude, when it comes to the unhygienic men’s toilet left unattended!