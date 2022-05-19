Oiko Rendezvous! ECONOVANZA 2022-Exploring Excellence hosted by SAC Dept of Economics

Oiko Rendezvous! ECONOVANZA 2022-Exploring Excellence hosted by St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru-Department of Economics

Mangaluru: The department of Economics at the 142 year-old St Aloysius College, Mangaluru is one of the oldest departments established in the college as early as 1882. The department offers Economics in B A (in 5 combinations); B Com and BBA streams. In 2016, the department initiated Economics in the B Sc stream, the FIRST of its kind, under Mangalore University. The B A course offers Economics Statistics and Mathematical Economics in the V and VI semester. The Department also started a PG Programme, MA in Economics in 2008. From 2021-22 onwards the NEP curriculum has been introduced both for BA and B Sc programmes.

And every year, the Department of Economics organizes a FEST, to EXPLORE the EXCELLENCE of the students, and this year “ECONOVANZA-2022” – a one-day Fest was inaugurated on 18 May 2022 in Eric Mathias Hall of the College. The theme was reunion as the annual competition was a standstill during the pandemic. Ms Aruna P Kamath, Principal, SDM College, Mangaluru was the chief guest and inaugurated the programme, joined by other dignitaries on the dais, namely- Dr Norbert Lobo-Director-Admin Block of the College; Dr Priya S Shetty–HoD of Economics; Miss Joicy Pinto and Ankith -both Student Coordinators of the Fest.

In her inaugural address Ms Aruna P Kamath spoke about the various skills required for the overall development of an individual. Emphasis was given to thinking out of the box to succeed in life. She said programmes such as these will enable the personality of students. ( More on her speech watch the video below). Delivering the Presidential address, Dr Norbert Lobo, the Acting Principal , Director, Admin block and Associate Professor of Economics said, “Just like the Chief guest said the inaugural was done in a unique way Out of the box- and very good initiative of thinking, by dropping a coin in the piggy bank”.

Dr Lobo further said, “Programmes/contests like these are a process for development, and will boost your career. Winning is not important, taking part is very important, because not everyone can win. Don’t copy others, instead be innovative with your ideas and develop your personality. Take and accept challenges, work hard and you will succeed in your challenges”.

There FEST featured ten different competitions with nine teams participating, like- ‘ARKHITEKTON’- Eco-Model Making; ÓCULIS’- Budget Preparation; ‘LE CARNIVAL’- Fashion show; ‘KAIROS’- Mad Ad; ‘ADOXOGRAPHY’- Essay Writing; ‘FETE DE LOGOS’- Elocution; ‘ARCUS’- Quiz; PEITHOS’- Turn Coat’; and ‘MASQUERADE’- Mockalamation. The Overall Championship was won by IInd B Sc and Runners-Up award was bagged by IINd BA, both of St Aloysius College.

For the valedictory ceremony, the guests were Dr John Edward D’Silva, Director, Xavier Block, St Aloysius College, and Dr John E D’Silva, the Associate Professor of Mathematics and the director of Xavier Block of Science and Research at the College, was felicitated as he attained superannuation. Alwyn Misquith and Reji John were the staff conveners of the FEST. The lyrics of the Fest theme song was composed by Ms Gayathri (IIIrd BA) and the tune by Bendang Jamir (BA student from Nagaland (Listen to the theme song on the video below). Welcome address was delivered by Joicy Pinto (II BA); and vote of thanks by Ms Sarah D’souza (III BSc) . The programme was eloquently compered by Ms Liza Aysha (III B Sc).