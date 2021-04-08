Spread the love



















Oil refueling is no less than an exam, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fuel prices and said that he should also discuss it and not just the exams.

“Getting your vehicle refueled is no less than an exam due to higher central government taxes, then why the Prime Minister does not discuss it? Discussions should be held on the issue of expenses too,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

His swipe came a day after Prime Minister Modi held discussions with students over exams.

The prices of petrol and diesel have hit the common man in the country. Even after the reduction in the prices of crude oil in last eight days the prices of diesel and petrol have remained unchanged.