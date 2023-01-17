Oil tanker explodes at dorkyard in Thailand, casualties feared

An oil tanker has reportedly caught fire and exploded at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Muang district of Samut Songkhram on Tuesday morning, according to local media.

Bangkok: An oil tanker has reportedly caught fire and exploded at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in Muang district of Samut Songkhram on Tuesday morning, according to local media.

Casualties are feared as several workers are reportedly missing and houses were damaged after the explosion, according to the report, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Like this: Like Loading...